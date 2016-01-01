Overview of Dr. Haifa Al-Azawi, MD

Dr. Haifa Al-Azawi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Paramount, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.



Dr. Al-Azawi works at New Woman Medical Care in Paramount, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.