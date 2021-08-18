Dr. Haifaa Abdulhaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulhaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haifaa Abdulhaq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Haifaa Abdulhaq, MD
Dr. Haifaa Abdulhaq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Abdulhaq works at
Dr. Abdulhaq's Office Locations
Community Cancer Institute785 N Medical Center Dr W, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 387-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When Dr. Abdulhaq says she's going to take care of you she does! Absolutely the best Dr. I have ever had. I am being treated for anemia.
About Dr. Haifaa Abdulhaq, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Of Damascus
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
