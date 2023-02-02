Dr. Haifaa Younis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haifaa Younis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Haifaa Younis, MD
Dr. Haifaa Younis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Wash U Barnes Hosp
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younis' Office Locations
- 1 2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 109B, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 965-5553
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
amazing
About Dr. Haifaa Younis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1013987197
Education & Certifications
- Wash U Barnes Hosp
- Guy's Teaching Hosp
- Med City Teaching Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younis speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Younis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younis.
