Overview

Dr. Haig Najarian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Najarian works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.