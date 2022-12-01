Dr. Haig Rickerby, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rickerby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haig Rickerby, DMD
Overview
Dr. Haig Rickerby, DMD is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with New York University College Of Dentistry
Locations
Journal Square Dental1 JOURNAL SQUARE PLZ, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 604-4725Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In a world... where sugar and sweets dominate our way of life. Helpless to our habits in which we struggle to control. We fall to our knees... and submit to all powerful cravings... futile in resistance. But all is not lost, one man and his crew stands to fight the evils that lurk in our oral cavity. That man is Dr. H Rickerby, first of his name, King of Dentist, father of fluoride, and protector of cavities and all things not good in the mouth. He is the hero we deserve and need. Many of his accomplishments will go unnoticed, but the people... the people will know what you have done for them, and they will cheer your name. A toast with a cup of mouthwash and a rinse and spit. To you all! Cheers.
About Dr. Haig Rickerby, DMD
- Prosthodontics
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1407848708
Education & Certifications
- New York University College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rickerby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rickerby accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rickerby using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rickerby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rickerby speaks Russian and Spanish.
273 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickerby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickerby.
