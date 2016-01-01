Overview of Dr. Hailiu Zuo, MD

Dr. Hailiu Zuo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Zuo works at Prime Care in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.