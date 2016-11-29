Dr. Brandspiegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haim Brandspiegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haim Brandspiegel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Brandspiegel works at
Locations
-
1
Island Medical Group789b Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 433-3600
- 2 4045 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-7770
-
3
Bethpage Medical Pharmacy4277 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brandspiegel?
Great experience! Really attentive and caring! He made made the whole experience really comfortable and enjoyable! However, having nothing to do with Dr.Brandspiegel, the wait was pretty long.
About Dr. Haim Brandspiegel, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114961968
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandspiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandspiegel works at
Dr. Brandspiegel has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandspiegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandspiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandspiegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandspiegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandspiegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.