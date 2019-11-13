Overview of Dr. Haim Cohen, MD

Dr. Haim Cohen, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.



Dr. Cohen works at TriHealth Orthopedic and Sports Institute in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Mason, OH and Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.