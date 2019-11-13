Dr. Haim Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haim Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Haim Cohen, MD
Dr. Haim Cohen, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Mhp - Rookwood Cardiology4030 Smith Rd Ste 350, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 346-1500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 10:00am
Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.7423 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 346-1500
Group Health10547 Montgomery Rd Ste 400, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Saw Dr. Cohen today for the first time and I was very impressed. He was great! Explained everything that was going on with my feet, and addressed the "why" I have pain, and how to address the issue to get the relief I desire. I asked about surgery, and his response was it's never his first solution! Did a minor procedure which helped a ton, but I suspect surgery is in my future...and Dr Cohen will take care of it !!!
About Dr. Haim Cohen, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1164405809
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.