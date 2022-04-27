Dr. Al-Khouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haisam Al-Khouri, MD
Overview of Dr. Haisam Al-Khouri, MD
Dr. Haisam Al-Khouri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Al-Khouri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Al-Khouri's Office Locations
-
1
OKC Psychiatric Services2316 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 Directions (405) 525-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Khouri?
Dr. Al-Khouri is probably one of the best physicians I have seen in over a decade. He and his staff actually care, are friendly, and don't treat me like a test subject or cause more harm/trauma, like so many other doctor's, and their staff have in the past. I don't have to worry anymore about my care. I feel like family when I am here. The wait is worth it. Thank you so much Dr. Al-Khouri.
About Dr. Haisam Al-Khouri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1558318030
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Khouri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Khouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Khouri works at
Dr. Al-Khouri has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Khouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Khouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Khouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Khouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Khouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.