Dr. Haitham Al-Okk, MD
Overview of Dr. Haitham Al-Okk, MD
Dr. Haitham Al-Okk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical Inst Varna and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region and Scheurer Hospital.
Dr. Al-Okk's Office Locations
Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Bay Region3175 Professional Ct, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 667-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Haitham Al-Okk, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1891891180
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall U/St Michaels Med Ctr
- St Josephs Hosp&Med Ctr
- Medical Inst Varna
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Okk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Okk accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Okk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Okk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Okk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Okk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Okk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.