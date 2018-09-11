Overview of Dr. Haitham Jifi, MD

Dr. Haitham Jifi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Jifi works at Pedro S. Diaz MD PA in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Alice, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.