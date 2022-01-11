See All Cardiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Haitham Hreibe, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Haitham Hreibe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Hreibe works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Augusta University Medical Center
    937 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations

Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Heart Disease
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Congenital Heart Defects
Overweight
Sinus Bradycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Back Pain
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrophysiological Study
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Constipation
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Haitham Hreibe, MD

    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1275755928
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

