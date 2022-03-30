Overview of Dr. Haitham Masri, MD

Dr. Haitham Masri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Masri works at Masri Clinic for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Birmingham, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.