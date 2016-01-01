Overview of Dr. Hajar Ayoub, MD

Dr. Hajar Ayoub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Ayoub works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.