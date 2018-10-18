Dr. Hajir Dadgostar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadgostar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hajir Dadgostar, MD
Overview of Dr. Hajir Dadgostar, MD
Dr. Hajir Dadgostar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Dadgostar's Office Locations
The Retina Partners23929 McBean Pkwy Ste F-208, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 705-1075
The Retina Partners16500 Ventura Blvd Ste 205, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-9333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Beverly Hills / Century City2080 Century Park E Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 746-4861
Valencia23838 Valencia Blvd Ste 302, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 705-1075
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr dodgoster is awesome dr he is so professional, knowledgeable, caring and so kind ! He was my mother dr for few years and unfortunately during changing the insurance we lost him and my mother doesn’t want to go to any dr except dr dadgoster , we are believing on dr dadgoster judgments 100 percent and i’m Trying to change my mom’s insurance to have him back ! I highly recommend dr dadgoster. God bless him .
About Dr. Hajir Dadgostar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1144427568
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Queens Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
