Dr. Tily has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hajra Tily, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hajra Tily, MD
Dr. Hajra Tily, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Memorial Hospital Los Banos, Memorial Medical Center and Sutter Amador Hospital.
Dr. Tily's Office Locations
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation600 Coffee Rd Fl 2, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Memorial Hospital Los Banos
- Memorial Medical Center
- Sutter Amador Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr Tily has been life changing . After 10 years dealing with fibromyalgia in which narcotics seem to be my main option, she diagnosed my addl illness . Dr Tily cares . She listens and understands your pain literally She is a angel here on earth as well as her staff . I would be remiss if I failed to mention DrTily is by far the best Dr I’ve ever met . I should know after working ion the medical community for over 25 years God Bless you Dr. ??????
About Dr. Hajra Tily, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tily accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tily has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tily on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tily. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tily.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tily, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tily appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.