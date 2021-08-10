Overview of Dr. Hajra Tily, MD

Dr. Hajra Tily, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Memorial Hospital Los Banos, Memorial Medical Center and Sutter Amador Hospital.



Dr. Tily works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.