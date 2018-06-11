Dr. Hakan Charles-Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles-Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakan Charles-Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hakan Charles-Harris, MD
Dr. Hakan Charles-Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Charles-Harris works at
Dr. Charles-Harris' Office Locations
-
1
Hakan S Charles-Harris MD1190 NW 95th St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 691-2941
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles-Harris?
I'm overwhelmed to have had doctor Charles Harris as my surgeon , doing my vascular procedure. His surgical team is wonderful and caring to your every need. Professionalism is outstanding. Hearing advice from them, helped me to quit smoking completely.
About Dr. Hakan Charles-Harris, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1922086875
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital The
- University of The West Indies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles-Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles-Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles-Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles-Harris works at
Dr. Charles-Harris speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles-Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles-Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles-Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles-Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.