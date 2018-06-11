Overview of Dr. Hakan Charles-Harris, MD

Dr. Hakan Charles-Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Charles-Harris works at Hakan S Charles-Harris MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.