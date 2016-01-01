Dr. Hakan Toka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakan Toka, MD
Dr. Hakan Toka, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Charite Humboldt University, Berlin and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Manatee Kidney Disease Consultants3701 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 274-4239Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- English, German and Turkish
- 1588719298
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Charite Humboldt University, Berlin
- Nephrology
