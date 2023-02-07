Dr. Hakan Usal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakan Usal, MD
Overview of Dr. Hakan Usal, MD
Dr. Hakan Usal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Usal's Office Locations
The Plastic Surgery Center305 N State Rt 17 Unit 3-100A, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-9200
Dr. Hakan Usal, MD305 Nj-17, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-9200
Dr. Hakan Usal257 Lafayette Ave Ste 201, Montebello, NY 10901 Directions (201) 477-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has a great bed side manner with great concern for his patients. I have recommended him to my sister and she thinks he’s great too. Wonderful workmanship too.
About Dr. Hakan Usal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- 1396732954
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ankara Numune Hospital|Staten Island University Hospital|UMDNJ
- Plastic Surgery
