See All Plastic Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Hakan Usal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Hakan Usal, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (39)
Map Pin Small Paramus, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hakan Usal, MD

Dr. Hakan Usal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with NEW YORK UNIVERSITY

Dr. Usal works at The Plastic Surgery Center in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Montebello, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Usal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Center
    305 N State Rt 17 Unit 3-100A, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-9200
  2. 2
    Dr. Hakan Usal, MD
    305 Nj-17, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-9200
  3. 3
    Dr. Hakan Usal
    257 Lafayette Ave Ste 201, Montebello, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 477-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Birthmark
Breast Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Usal?

    Feb 07, 2023
    He has a great bed side manner with great concern for his patients. I have recommended him to my sister and she thinks he’s great too. Wonderful workmanship too.
    Kathleen FA — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hakan Usal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hakan Usal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Usal to family and friends

    Dr. Usal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Usal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hakan Usal, MD.

    About Dr. Hakan Usal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396732954
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ankara Numune Hospital|Staten Island University Hospital|UMDNJ
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hakan Usal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Usal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Usal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Usal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hakan Usal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.