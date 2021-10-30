Overview of Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD

Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Shakir works at SSM Health Sleep Services in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Hydrocephalus and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.