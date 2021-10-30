See All Neurosurgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD

Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.

Dr. Shakir works at SSM Health Sleep Services in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Hydrocephalus and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shakir's Office Locations

    Akhtar Hameed MD Inc
    608 NW 9th St Ste 5010, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 979-7875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356632897
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shakir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shakir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shakir works at SSM Health Sleep Services in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Shakir’s profile.

    Dr. Shakir has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Hydrocephalus and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

