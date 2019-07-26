Overview

Dr. Hakop Hrachian-Haftevani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fishermen's Community Hospital, Mariners Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Hrachian-Haftevani works at Heart Rhythm Specialists of South Florida in Homestead, FL with other offices in Miami, FL, South Miami, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Syncope, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.