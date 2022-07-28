See All Neurologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Hakumat Kakkar, MD

Neurology
2.8 (52)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hakumat Kakkar, MD

Dr. Hakumat Kakkar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Dundy County Hospital, Perkins County Health Services, Platte Valley Medical Center, Wray Community District Hospital and Yuma District Hospital.

Dr. Kakkar works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kakkar's Office Locations

    Neurology
    2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-3216
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Amino Kit Lab
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 330, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 782-0599
    Lowry Neurology Associates, PC
    495 Uinta Way Ste 130, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 750-8988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dundy County Hospital
  • Perkins County Health Services
  • Platte Valley Medical Center
  • Wray Community District Hospital
  • Yuma District Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr. Kakkar was very thorough with the exam for Parkinsons Disease. He has virtually eliminated my having Parkinsons Disease, and I come back for a third appointment to make sure we haven't missed something. I was more than pleased with my experience with Dr. Kakkar. He is very personable and willing to answer any questions you may have. Regards, Karen Redel
    Karen Redel — Jul 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hakumat Kakkar, MD
    About Dr. Hakumat Kakkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1205896651
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Center Program
    Internship
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Christian Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hakumat Kakkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kakkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kakkar has seen patients for Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

