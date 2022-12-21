See All Urologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Hal Bashein, DO

Urology
3.6 (42)
Map Pin Small West Palm Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hal Bashein, DO

Dr. Hal Bashein, DO is an Urology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Bashein works at Hal J Bashein DO PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bashein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hal J Bashein DO PA
    2051 45th St Ste 203, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 848-8700
  2. 2
    Jfk Medical Center North Campus
    2201 45th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 848-8700
  3. 3
    Palm Beach Sports Medcn/Ortho
    200 Northpoint Pkwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 615-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Inability to Urinate Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Retrograde Pyetograms Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 21, 2022
    One of the nicest and most caring doctor I know, A doctor's doctor. Highly recommended. There aren't enough words to say how great he is.
    Gerry — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Hal Bashein, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306818083
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urological Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hal Bashein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bashein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bashein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bashein works at Hal J Bashein DO PA in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bashein’s profile.

    Dr. Bashein has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

