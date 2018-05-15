Overview of Dr. Hal Fiser, MD

Dr. Hal Fiser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala, Merit Health Madison, Merit Health Rankin, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Fiser works at Central Surgical Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Kosciusko, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.