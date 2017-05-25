See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Hal Hill, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hal Hill, MD

Dr. Hal Hill, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Hill works at CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E486, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hal Hill, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1689663197
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Naval Hospital San Diego
    Residency
    • Naval Hospital San Diego
    Internship
    • Naval Hospital San Diego
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hal Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill works at CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hill’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

