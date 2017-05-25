Overview of Dr. Hal Hill, MD

Dr. Hal Hill, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Hill works at CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.