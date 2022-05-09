Overview of Dr. Hal Hooper, MD

Dr. Hal Hooper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Hooper works at Asheville Urologic Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.