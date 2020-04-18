Dr. Hal Martin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Martin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hal Martin, DO
Dr. Hal Martin, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
The Hip Preservation Cente3900 Junius St, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-9520
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
DR HAL MARTIN SAVED ME FROM TWO UNNECESSARY HIP REPLACEMENTS RECOMMENDED BY TWO OTHER ORTHOPEDIC DOCTORS OVER TEN YEARS AGO. HE REPAIRED BOTH HIPS,WHICH WAS ALL THEY NEED,AND I WENT HOME THE SAME DAY EACH TIME. DR MARTIN IS THE BEST DOCTOR OF ANY KIND THAT I HAVE EVER KNOWN.
About Dr. Hal Martin, DO
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417929563
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh, Sports Medicine and Hip Pathology
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Martin works at
