Dr. Hal Martin, DO

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
3.6 (37)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hal Martin, DO

Dr. Hal Martin, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Martin works at The Hip Preservation Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Hip Preservation Cente
    3900 Junius St, Dallas, TX 75246 (214) 820-9520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Bursitis
Hip Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Bursitis

Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 18, 2020
    DR HAL MARTIN SAVED ME FROM TWO UNNECESSARY HIP REPLACEMENTS RECOMMENDED BY TWO OTHER ORTHOPEDIC DOCTORS OVER TEN YEARS AGO. HE REPAIRED BOTH HIPS,WHICH WAS ALL THEY NEED,AND I WENT HOME THE SAME DAY EACH TIME. DR MARTIN IS THE BEST DOCTOR OF ANY KIND THAT I HAVE EVER KNOWN.
    AL HOBDAY — Apr 18, 2020
    About Dr. Hal Martin, DO

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417929563
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pittsburgh, Sports Medicine and Hip Pathology
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hal Martin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at The Hip Preservation Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

