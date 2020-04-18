Overview of Dr. Hal Martin, DO

Dr. Hal Martin, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at The Hip Preservation Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.