Dr. Hal Meltzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Hal Meltzer, MD
Dr. Hal Meltzer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.
Dr. Meltzer's Office Locations
Rady Children's Spec Neuro Sgy7910 Frost St Ste 120, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 966-8574
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-7000
- 3 10 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 598-6127
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6127Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He didn’t rush to make the decision about surgery. Instead, his team contacted others to get opinions on what would be the best option for my son. I still feel confident that he’s the best and saved my son. He will walk you through pros/cons before doing any procedures. I felt/feel very comfortable and happy with him being my son’s neurosurgeon. Wait is never long. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable. All around a great experience and my son was a very difficult little guy!
About Dr. Hal Meltzer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meltzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meltzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meltzer.
