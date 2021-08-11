Overview of Dr. Hal Meltzer, MD

Dr. Hal Meltzer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.



Dr. Meltzer works at Rady Children's Spec Neuro Sgy in San Diego, CA with other offices in Wheeling, WV and Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.