Dr. Hal Roseman, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hal Roseman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Roseman works at Cardiology Wellness Center in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiology Wellness Center
    2931 Berry Hill Dr Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 385-7001
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Hyperlipidemia
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 12, 2020
    Dr Hal is unlike any Dr I have had in my 68 years. He is through, comprehensive, detailed, and caring.He gives you more time then any other, as example we talk for two hrs today and went thru my charts in great detail. By far the best Dr I have ever had. I'm from LA and had only the best Doctors one could ask for. I've been in Nashville and could never find the Dr who met all my requirements...until I met Dr Roseman. There is no better Dr here then Dr Roseman at least from my perspective. If your looking for a Dr you need not look any further. Dr Roseman is your man.
    — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. Hal Roseman, MD

    Cardiology
    44 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1366541302
    Education & Certifications

    Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Waterbury Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
    Bapt Meml Hosp/U Tenn
    Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med
    Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
