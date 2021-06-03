Overview of Dr. Hal Scherz, MD

Dr. Hal Scherz, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Scherz works at Georgia Urology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.