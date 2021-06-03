Dr. Hal Scherz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Scherz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hal Scherz, MD
Dr. Hal Scherz, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Scherz works at
Dr. Scherz's Office Locations
1
Georgia Urology PA5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-5206
2
Georgia Pediatric Urology5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 420, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-5206Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
3
Georgia Urology3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 535, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 772-4427
4
Georgia Urology790 Church St NE Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 720-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scherz performed surgeries on both of my boys at a very young age. We knew we were in good hands with him. All of the procedures went off without a hitch. Dr. Scherz is the best in the business and we are very fortunate to have found him. He’s a well respected pioneer in pediatric urology and you couldn’t ask for a more qualified surgeon.
About Dr. Hal Scherz, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scherz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scherz has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scherz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scherz speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.