Dr. Hal Scherz, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.1 (34)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hal Scherz, MD

Dr. Hal Scherz, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Scherz works at Georgia Urology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scherz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Urology PA
    5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-5206
  2. 2
    Georgia Pediatric Urology
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 420, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-5206
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Georgia Urology
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 535, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 772-4427
  4. 4
    Georgia Urology
    790 Church St NE Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 720-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Dr. Scherz performed surgeries on both of my boys at a very young age. We knew we were in good hands with him. All of the procedures went off without a hitch. Dr. Scherz is the best in the business and we are very fortunate to have found him. He’s a well respected pioneer in pediatric urology and you couldn’t ask for a more qualified surgeon.
    Dave — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Hal Scherz, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699879155
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca San Diego Med Center
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hal Scherz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scherz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scherz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scherz has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scherz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.