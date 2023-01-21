Dr. Hala Adil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hala Adil, MD
Dr. Hala Adil, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with St. Louis University School of Medicine
Dermatology Associates Inc2325 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 993-1714Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
I was very happy with Dr.Adil and her attention to detail. She gave me all the time I needed. She's a very good listener and explained procedures easy to understand. I feel very comfortable with Dr. Adil and her very attentive staff.
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
