Dr. Hala Eid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hala Eid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hala Eid, MD
Dr. Hala Eid, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
Dr. Eid works at
Dr. Eid's Office Locations
-
1
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eid?
I've been a patient of Dr. Eid for approximately 6 years. She is extremely knowledgeable, and is very compassionate.
About Dr. Hala Eid, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- Female
- 1760583801
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eid works at
Dr. Eid has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.