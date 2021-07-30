Overview of Dr. Hala Eid, MD

Dr. Hala Eid, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Cooper Hospital University Medical Center



Dr. Eid works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.