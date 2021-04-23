Dr. Hala Elhemaily, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elhemaily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hala Elhemaily, MD
Dr. Hala Elhemaily, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Matthews, NC. They completed their residency with U Conn
Novant Health Township Pediatrics201 E Matthews St Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2307
I saw Dr. Hala from as first as I can remember (so probably 1997?) until I turned 18 (2013) and had to get a real primary care physician (who she recommended) for the first time. Every ear infection, case of strep throat, my first period (she recommended my gynecologist too)--Dr. Hala was there. She is incredibly calm and patient, especially with hyper children (which I was) and has an excellent bedside manner. She actually left for a bit during my childhood (to do Doctors Without Borders, if I'm not mistaken, because she is a literal hero) then came back a couple years later and was able to be my pediatrician again. She was first my pediatrician at Linderman Pediatrics, then Novant Healthcare. I absolutely adore this woman and if she's still practicing when I have kids, I know exactly who their pediatrician will be.
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- Female
- 1164493029
- U Conn
- U Conn
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Dr. Elhemaily accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
