Dr. Hala Nahhas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:00am - 5:00pm
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Our pediatric neurologist referred us to Dr. Nahhas when my daughter needed more treatment options for her migraines. The MA and Dr. were very welcoming and thoroughly listened to my daughter and what she has went through. They were determined to help her find relief and I am so grateful. She is very happy to have found her Neurologist.
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Medical College of Ohio
- Neurology
Dr. Nahhas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahhas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nahhas speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahhas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahhas.
