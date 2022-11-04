Dr. Hala Saleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hala Saleem, MD
Overview
Dr. Hala Saleem, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Saleem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Modern Therapies for Mind and Soul Inc.552 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 835-4043
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleem?
She listens and help me with my Anxiety.
About Dr. Hala Saleem, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326151473
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleem works at
Dr. Saleem has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saleem speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.