Dr. Hala Saleem, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Saleem works at Modern Therapies for Mind and Soul Inc. in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.