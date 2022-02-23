Dr. Halah Hamzeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamzeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Halah Hamzeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Halah Hamzeh, MD
Dr. Halah Hamzeh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from University of Aleppo.
Dr. Hamzeh works at
Dr. Hamzeh's Office Locations
Img. Associates LLC99 E 86th Ave Ste D, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-9690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my children Dr for 4 years and she is amazing. She knows the children name and know their history. You are not a number or just a patient. She talks to my children about everything I love going here. She even found a medical issue with my child no other MD caught because she actually listens and assess. She will collaborate with specialist to fix the problem just give medications. We leave with samples and coupons. I can’t express how much her and her staff means to our family
About Dr. Halah Hamzeh, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1780667428
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
- University of Aleppo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamzeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamzeh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamzeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamzeh speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamzeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamzeh.
