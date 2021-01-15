See All Pediatricians in Augusta, GA
Dr. Halbert Capuy, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Halbert Capuy, MD

Dr. Halbert Capuy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Capuy works at Medical Associates Plus in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Capuy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capuy & Capuy Mds
    1111 Garredd Blvd Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 863-5776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 15, 2021
    My oldest is 22 so I been with him 22 year all 8 of my kids both my grandkids he always know how to easy the kids up if they are scare and they just love him and the rest of the nurses the best in Augusta
    Butler crew — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Halbert Capuy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245307990
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Halbert Capuy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capuy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Capuy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capuy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capuy works at Medical Associates Plus in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Capuy’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Capuy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capuy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capuy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capuy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

