Overview

Dr. Haleh Ahdoot, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Radiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ahdoot works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Sistersville, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.