Overview

Dr. Haleh Bassiri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bassiri works at ENDOCRINE CONSULTANT OF MONTEREY in Monterey, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.