Overview of Dr. Haleh Haerian-Ardakani, MD

Dr. Haleh Haerian-Ardakani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Meshed U and is affiliated with Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Tyrone, Punxsutawney Area Hospital, Upmc Altoona and Upmc Bedford Memorial.



Dr. Haerian-Ardakani works at Healthforce Upmc Altoona in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.