Dr. Haleh Vaziri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaziri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haleh Vaziri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haleh Vaziri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran U Med Sci and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Vaziri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-3238MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaziri?
About Dr. Haleh Vaziri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1336328459
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- U MA
- Stony Brook Hosp
- Tehran U Med Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaziri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaziri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaziri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaziri works at
Dr. Vaziri has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaziri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaziri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaziri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaziri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaziri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.