Dr. Haleh Vaziri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran U Med Sci and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Vaziri works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.