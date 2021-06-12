Overview of Dr. Haley Burke, MD

Dr. Haley Burke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at Colorado Rehabilitation & Occupational Med - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.