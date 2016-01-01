Overview

Dr. Haley Meyer, MD is a Midwife in Duluth, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Meyer works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.