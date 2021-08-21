See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Aiken, SC
Dr. Haley Murray, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. Haley Murray, DO

Dr. Haley Murray, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aiken, SC. 

Dr. Murray works at Clyburn Center For Primary Care in Aiken, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clyburn Center for Primary Care
    1000 Clyburn Pl, Aiken, SC 29801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 380-7000

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 21, 2021
Does my birth control pills cause weight gain and heavy periods?
Taylor DiCono — Aug 21, 2021
About Dr. Haley Murray, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336595933
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Murray works at Clyburn Center For Primary Care in Aiken, SC. View the full address on Dr. Murray’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

