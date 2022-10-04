Overview

Dr. Haley Trambaugh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Avon, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Trambaugh works at Avon Family Health in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.