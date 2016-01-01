Dr. El Hage accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halim El Hage, MD
Overview of Dr. Halim El Hage, MD
Dr. Halim El Hage, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. El Hage works at
Dr. El Hage's Office Locations
Cardiology Consul of Montgomery Cty1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 252, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Directions (215) 947-6404
Holy Redeemer1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 947-3864
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Halim El Hage, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1578905048
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
