Dr. Halim Fadil, MD

Neurology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Halim Fadil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MOHAMMED V / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fadil works at Neurology And Movement Disorders Center in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology and Movement Disorders Center of North Texas
    801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 127, Arlington, TX 76012 (817) 697-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Tremor Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 23, 2019
    Dr. Halim Fadil treats my Parkinson's disease. He is the best neurologist I have even seen.
    J. Chen in Fort Worth, TX — Feb 23, 2019
    About Dr. Halim Fadil, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1982814570
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
    Internship
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY MOHAMMED V / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
