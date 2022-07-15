Dr. Halima El-Moslimany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Moslimany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Halima El-Moslimany, MD
Overview of Dr. Halima El-Moslimany, MD
Dr. Halima El-Moslimany, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.
Dr. El-Moslimany's Office Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Stroke Center West Orange101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 401, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 833-1516
-
2
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders9255 Dallas Pkwy Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (903) 222-5348
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communicator. Compassionate. Thorough. Knowledgeable. Didn’t rush exams and consults. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Halima El-Moslimany, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457382657
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Rutgers-UMDNJ|Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School|University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Moslimany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Moslimany accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. El-Moslimany using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. El-Moslimany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Moslimany has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Moslimany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Moslimany speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Moslimany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Moslimany.
