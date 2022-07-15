Overview of Dr. Halima El-Moslimany, MD

Dr. Halima El-Moslimany, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.



Dr. El-Moslimany works at Barnabas Health Stroke Center West Orange in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.