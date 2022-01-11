Overview of Dr. Halima Karim, MD

Dr. Halima Karim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Karim works at Dignity Health Medical Foundation - Woodland and Davis in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.