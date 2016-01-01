Overview of Dr. Halina Kedziora, MD

Dr. Halina Kedziora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Academy of Cracow and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Cape Regional Medical Center and Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Kedziora works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

